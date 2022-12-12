Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At NJ Deli

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 9, Mega Millions lottery that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The prize was worth drawn $10,000.

That ticket was purchased at Ottomanelli Liquors & Deli, 422 Monroe St., Hoboken in Hudson County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 9, drawing were: 08, 19, 53, 61 and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

