Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In Newark, North Brunswick

A pair of New Jersey lottery tickets splitting a $273,232 jackpot were sold in Essex and Middlesex counties.

The Jersey Cash 5 tickets from last Thursday's drawing were sold at Park Place News in Newark and Circle Exxon on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

The winning numbers were 04, 07, 10, 15, and 26 and the XTRA number was 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Each winner will take home $136,616.

