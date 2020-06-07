Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In Newark, North Brunswick

Jon Craig
Circle Exxon on Route 1 in North Brunswick.
Circle Exxon on Route 1 in North Brunswick. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of New Jersey lottery tickets splitting a $273,232 jackpot were sold in Essex and Middlesex counties.

The Jersey Cash 5 tickets from last Thursday's drawing were sold at Park Place News in Newark and Circle Exxon on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

The winning numbers were 04, 07, 10, 15, and 26 and the XTRA number was 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Each winner will take home $136,616.

