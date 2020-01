Two winning tickets for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing were sold in Essex and Union counties.

Tickets matching all five white balls and the XTRA number for Sunday’s drawing were sold at Kings Super Market in Short Hills and Parkway Exxon in Union.

The winning numbers were: 05, 15, 19, 28 and 35 . The XTRA number was 02 .

The winners are eligible to split the jackpot of $340,778, winning $170,389 each.

