Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean, Passaic Counties

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Ocean and Passaic counties.

Each ticket from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot is worth $200,959.

The winning numbers were 03, 17, 19, 24, and 36 and the XTRA number was 02.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Ocean County: Acme #295, Route 35 & 37, Ortley Beach

Passaic County: Utopia Deli/Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

