Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean, Passaic Counties

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Ocean and Passaic counties.
Each ticket from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot is worth $200,959.
The winning numbers were 03, 17, 19, 24, and 36 and the XTRA number was 02.
The tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Ocean County: Acme #295, Route 35 & 37, Ortley Beach
- Passaic County: Utopia Deli/Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
