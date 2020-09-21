Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean, Passaic Counties

Cecilia Levine
ACME in Ortley Beach
ACME in Ortley Beach Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Ocean and Passaic counties.

Each ticket from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot is worth $200,959.

The winning numbers were 03, 17, 19, 24, and 36 and the XTRA number was 02.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Ocean County: Acme #295, Route 35 & 37, Ortley Beach
  • Passaic County: Utopia Deli/Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

