Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High-Speed Pursuit Down Route 17 Ends In Crash, Arrest After Mahwah Meat Market Burglary
News

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Linden, North Bergen

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen.
The 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Union and Hudson counties.

The tickets from Saturday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn.

They were sold at QuickMart on Knopf Street in Linden and 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen.

The ticket sold in Linden was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying it to $150,000, while the North Bergen winner takes home $50,000.

The winning numbers were 08, 31, 39, 40, and 43 . The Red Power Ball number was 04 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.