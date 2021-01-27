Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Warren County

Valerie Musson
In & Out Convenience Store on Baltimore St. in Phillipsburg
In & Out Convenience Store on Baltimore St. in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Warren County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at In & Out Convenience Store on Baltimore St. in Phillipsburg, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 29, 49, 56, 66, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $25 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 29.

