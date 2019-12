One of four $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets was sold in Bergen County.

The Mega Millions ticket from Friday's drawing was sold at the Krauszer's in Northvale.

The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 39 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

The other three tickets were sold in Egg Harbor, Deptford and Edison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.