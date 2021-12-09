Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $474K Sold In Central Jersey, Powerball Now At $307M

A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Monmouth County.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The prize-winning ticket is worth $473,598

The winning numbers were: 11, 16, 25, 34, and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer who sold the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket will receive a bonus check for $2,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Food Stores, 313 Broad St, Matawan in Monmouth County.

Meanwhile, the Powerball Jackpot is rolling to $307 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Dec. 8, Powerball drawing were: 03, 07, 33, 50, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

A total of 25,290 New Jersey players took home an estimated $131,836 in Powerball prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their Powerball tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday drawing were: 02, 09, 51, 63, and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 15.

