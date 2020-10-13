Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Union County

Cecilia Levine
Country Farms on Springfield Avenue in Berkeley Heights.
Country Farms on Springfield Avenue in Berkeley Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Union County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball from the Saturday, Oct. 10, drawing, winning the third-tier prize. 

The winning numbers were 05, 18, 23, 40, and 50. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 03

The winning ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold at Country Farms on Springfield Avenue in Berkeley Heights.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $72 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:59 p.m.

