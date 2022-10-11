Contact Us
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties

Jon Craig
South River Convenience Store
South River Convenience Store Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 8, drawing were: 13, 43, 53, 60, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Oct. 8, drawing were: 03, 33, 46, 63 and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 17.

