Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 8, drawing were: 13, 43, 53, 60, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Oct. 8, drawing were: 03, 33, 46, 63 and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 17.

