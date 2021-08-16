Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Dead, One Wounded In Paterson Shooting
News

Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Basket of Cheer on Route 46 West in Dover
Basket of Cheer on Route 46 West in Dover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, August 14 drawing was sold at Basket of Cheer on Route 46 West in Dover.

The winning numbers were: 06, 21, 49, 65, and 67. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $274 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, August 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.