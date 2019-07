Someone is a lot wealthier Tuesday after purchasing a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in Linden.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers for Monday Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winners numbers are 04, 11, 14, 16 and 26 and the XTRA number was: 03. That was good for a prize of $346,430.

The ticket was sold at the EZ Chek Food Store, 1015 N. Wood Ave.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.