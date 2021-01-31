Winning $33.2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At This New Jersey QuickChek

A New Jersey Lottery player hit the $33.2 million Powerball jackpot from Saturday's drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at the QuickChek on Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls (Morris County).

The winning numbers were 01, 02, 07, 52 and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 10:59 p.m.

“Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million-dollar jackpot," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said.

"We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place. We recommend contacting a financial advisor and an attorney before reaching out to Lottery officials at 1-800-222-0996 to arrange to file a claim for this jackpot prize."

There were 25,523 New Jersey players who took home an estimated $149,202 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300 in addition to the jackpot.

A press conference will be scheduled for later in the week dependent on the weather.

