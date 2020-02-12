Contact Us
Winning $202M Mega Millions Ticket Purchased From Middlesex County Convenience Store

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $202 million was purchased at a Quick Stop convenience store in Middlesex County.
The winning Mega Millions ticket worth $202 million was purchased at a convenience store in Middlesex County.

Quick Stop Food Store on Inman Avenue in Edison sold the ticket from Tuesday's drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64 . The Mega Ball drawn was 6 with a Megaplier of 2X .

The winner could still remain anonymous, though, thanks to a new law that went into effect last month.

A ticket winning the third-tier $10,000 prize was sold in Elizabeth.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, and the jackpot will officially reset to its $40 million starting value.

