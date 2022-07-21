Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Sold At North Jersey 7-Eleven

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven.

The ticket from the Wednesday, July 20 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven #36882, 203 Darling Ave., in Nutley.

While the ticket initially won the $50,000 third-tier prize, it was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers were: 10, 20, 23, 49, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, July 20, drawing were: 04, 14, 26, 30, and 52. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 18.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $119 million for the Saturday, July 23, drawing.

