North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Winning $124M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson County

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
110 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne
110 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

We have a winner! 

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Hudson County, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Saturday afternoon.

The ticket from Friday night's drawing is worth $124 million -- $100.8 million cash -- was purchased from Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers. The white balls were 8, 33, 39, 54 and 58, and the gold Mega Ball was 17 and the Megaplier was 03.

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to file a claim. The retailer will receive a bonus check of $30,000.

In February, a ticket worth $202 million was sold in Edison. Two months later, a $190 million Powerball ticket was sold in Piscataway.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

