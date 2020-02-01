Winning $10K Lottery Tickets Sold in Morris, Union Counties

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris and Union counties.

The winning tickets for the Tuesday, Dec. 31 Gold Mega Ball drawing were sold at Stirling's Fine Wines (1168 Valley Road in Stirling) and Rodgers Convenience Store (1608 Irving Street in Rahway).

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the third-tier $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers were: 30, 44, 49, 53 and 56 . The Gold Mega Ball was 11 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

