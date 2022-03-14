Contact Us
Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls, in Passaic County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky New Jersey Lottery player just became a millionaire.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the Friday, March 11 drawing was purchased in Passaic County.

The winning numbers were: 04, 16, 17, 32, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02.

That ticket was sold at the Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls in Passaic County. The ticket is good for  $1,077,615.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at 

