Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lucky New Jersey Lottery player just became a millionaire.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the Friday, March 11 drawing was purchased in Passaic County.

The winning numbers were: 04, 16, 17, 32, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02.

That ticket was sold at the Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls in Passaic County. The ticket is good for $1,077,615.

