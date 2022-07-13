WINNERS: Two Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 12, drawing.

The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Gloucester County: Wawa #427, 590 N. Evergreen Ave. and Red, Woodbury; and,

Monmouth County: Neptune City Mobil, 79 West Sylvania, Neptune City.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 12, drawing were: 04, 07, 10, 45, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The jackpot rolls to $480 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, July 15, at 11 p.m.

