WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed.

One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): AL Super Mart LLC, 96 Mountainview Blvd., Wayne;

Burlington County ($50,000): Medford News and Tobacco, 682 Stokes Rd., Medford;

Mercer County ($50,000): Shoprite #500, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Costa & Joao Amoco, 756 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Tiger Paw Exxon, 912 Route 9 South, Parlin; and,

Somerset County ($50,000): Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 South, Bridgewater.

Meanwhile, One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million, and the next drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 9.

