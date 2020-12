A pair of Powerball tickets good for $50,000 and $100,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from last Wednesday's drawing were sold at the 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge (Bergen County), and ShopRite of Hazlet (Monmouth County).

The $100,000 ticket was sold in Bergen County, and the $50,000 in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers were 02, 57, 58, 60 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Multiplier number was 02.

