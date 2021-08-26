Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Seeking Room Stabs Hackensack Couple Dead
News

WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy
Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 each were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy; and
  • Somerset County: Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 S., Bridgewater.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, August 25, drawing were: 27, 39, 54, 56, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play number was 03. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $322 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.