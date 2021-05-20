Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Win $50,000

Jon Craig
AS Asbury Food and Gas on Route 173 in Asbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky Powerball players each won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said. 

The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, May 19, drawing win third-tier prizes. 

The winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., in Maywood; and,
  • Somerset County: AS Asbury Food and Gas LLC, 170 Route 173, in  Asbury.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, May 19, drawing were: 11, 13, 55, 56, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 04. 

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to #218 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, May 22, at 10:59 pm.

