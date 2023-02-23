WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Contact Us
Cottage Deli Grocery & Liquor
Cottage Deli Grocery & Liquor

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball on Wednesday, Feb. 22  winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Morris County: Cottage Deli Grocery & Liquor, 23-25 South Passaic Ave., Chatham; and
  • Passaic County: Luigi’s Liquors, 175 Jefferson St., Passaic.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 22, drawing were: 11, 19, 39, 44, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Feb. 22, drawing were: 02, 38, 53, 62 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 02.

