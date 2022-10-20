WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were three $50,000 winners in the latest Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Three tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win the third-tier prize.

Those $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County : 7-Eleven #38122, 735-749 Cedar Lane, Teaneck;

: 7-Eleven #38122, 735-749 Cedar Lane, Teaneck; Ocean County : News Plus, 620 Mule Road, Toms River; and,

: News Plus, 620 Mule Road, Toms River; and, Salem County: Woodstown Conoco, 1170 Route 40, Pilesgrove.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Oct. 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Oct. 19, drawing were: 04, 24, 32, 55, and 59. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.