Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: 128 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Chinese Transnational OC Member In Route 80 Stop
News

WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50,000, Including Passaic Player

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cepeda Grocery & Deli in Paterson
Cepeda Grocery & Deli in Paterson Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two Powerball players in New Jersey have won third-tier prizes in the latest drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets are worth $50,000 each.

The two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win third-tier prizes. 

The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were: 17, 18, 37, 44, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 03.

Winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11042, at 192 Main St. in Manasquan; and,
  • Passaic County: Cepeda Grocery & Deli at 556 River St. in Paterson.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $169 million for the next drawing on Saturday, March 13, at 10:59 pm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.