Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Grand Jury Indicts Convicted Rapist Accused Of Riding Bus 1,450 Miles To AC Motel For Kid Sex
News

WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home $60,000

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Express Food Martnon Black Horse Pike in Sicklerville
Express Food Martnon Black Horse Pike in Sicklerville Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four lucky New Jersey lottery players took home third-tier prizes totaling $60,000 in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, according to state officials.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

One of two winning tickets sold in Camden County was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. 

ALSO SEE: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Player Takes Home $515 Million 

Th winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Camden County ($30,000): Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;
  • Bergen County ($10,000): JD Deli & Grille, 400 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;
  • Camden County ($10,000): Wawa #396, 464 Creek Rd., Bellmawr; and,
  • Middlesex County ($10,000): Cigar at Cibao, 295 State St., Perth Amboy.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 21, drawing were: 06, 09, 17, 18, and 48. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.