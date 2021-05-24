WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home $60,000

Four lucky New Jersey lottery players took home third-tier prizes totaling $60,000 in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, according to state officials.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of two winning tickets sold in Camden County was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

ALSO SEE: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Player Takes Home $515 Million

Th winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Camden County ($30,000 ): Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;

): Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville; Bergen County ( $10,000 ): JD Deli & Grille, 400 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;

): JD Deli & Grille, 400 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland; Camden County ( $10,000 ): Wawa #396, 464 Creek Rd., Bellmawr; and,

): Wawa #396, 464 Creek Rd., Bellmawr; and, Middlesex County ($10,000): Cigar at Cibao, 295 State St., Perth Amboy.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 21, drawing were: 06, 09, 17, 18, and 48. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

