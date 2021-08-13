WINNERS: Morris And Essex County Lottery Players Split $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split a jackpot of $100,000 from Thursday’s drawing, state officials said.

The winning tickets were sold in Morris and Essex counties. Both winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the August 12 drawing. Each ticket is worth $50,000.

Thursday’s winning numbers were: 18, 23, 25, 26, and 29. The XTRA number was 03.

The winning tickets were sold at Kings Food Market on Main Street in Chatham and Krauszer’s on Belleville Avenue in Bloomfield.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

