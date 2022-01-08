WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $20K Each Sold In Sussex, Warren Counties

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $20,000 were sold in Sussex and Warren Counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 29 drawing were sold at Market Place Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg and JP Kelly’s on Hope Road in Great Meadows, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $20,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, August 2.

