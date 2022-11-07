Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Woman Shot In Englewood, Police Seek Witnesses
News

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dorsi's Deli & Pharmacy in Stirling
Dorsi's Deli & Pharmacy in Stirling Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Bergen and Morris counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 8 drawing were sold at TKA Management on Route 9 West in Fort Lee and Dorsi’s Deli & Pharmacy on Central Avenue in Stirling, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 20, 36, 61, 62, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Both tickets are eligible for the third-tier $10,000 prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $440 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, July 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.