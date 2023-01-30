Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

Jon Craig
Kearny Wine and Liquor
Kearny Wine and Liquor

There were two third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 27, Mega Millions lottery.

They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Hudson County: Kearny Wine and Liquor, 818 Kearny Ave., Kearny; and
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Jan. 27, drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47 and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

