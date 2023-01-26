WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $572 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play results for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 15, 32, 35, 42 and 47. The Double Play Ball number was 23.

