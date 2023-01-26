Contact Us
News

WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Quick Chek
Quick Chek Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $572 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play results for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 15, 32, 35, 42 and 47. The Double Play Ball number was 23.

