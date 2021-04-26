Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Hit By Train In Hackensack
News

WINNERS: Lottery Tickets Sold In Union, Ocean, Bergen Counties

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Aarti’s World Discount Liquor, Route 22 West in Union
Aarti’s World Discount Liquor, Route 22 West in Union Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Four winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Union, Ocean and Bergen counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing were sold at the following retailers:

  • Union County ($30,000): Aarti’s World Discount Liquor, Route 22 West in Union
  • Union County ($10,000): Fanwood Pharmacy, South Avenue in Fanwood
  • Bergen County ($10,000): 7-Eleven, Main Street in Hackensack
  • Ocean County ($10,000): Minit Stop, Chandler Road in Jackson

The winning numbers were: 04, 28, 29, 30, and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $297 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, April 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.