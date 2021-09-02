WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $925K Jackpot

There are three very lucky Jersey Cash 5 players in Morris, Ocean and Mercer counties, state Lottery officials said.

Their tickets matched all five numbers from Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing to split the $925,659 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 25, 28, 35, 36, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Each ticket is worth $308,553.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Mercer County : Tony’s Deli Grocery, 755 Hamilton Ave., Trenton;

: Tony’s Deli Grocery, 755 Hamilton Ave., Trenton; Morris County : SHK Food Store, 321 Route 15, Wharton; and,

: SHK Food Store, 321 Route 15, Wharton; and, Ocean County: Route 88 Fuel LLC, 1441 Ocean Ave., Lakewood.

Each of the three lucky retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

