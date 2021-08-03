WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $586K Jackpot

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold in New Jersey to split the $586,024 jackpot, state officials said.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday, March 5, were: 02, 19, 35, 39, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Each ticket is worth $293,012.

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park; and,

Monmouth County: Wawa #8329, 1344 Corlies Ave. in Neptune.

