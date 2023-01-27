Contact Us
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $494K

Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt
Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $493,936 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, Jan.26, 

Each ticket is worth $246,968

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 19, 30 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Monmouth County: R & R Convenience Store, 25 Broad St., Freehold.
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

