WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $494K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $493,936 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, Jan.26,

Each ticket is worth $246,968.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 19, 30 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County: R & R Convenience Store, 25 Broad St., Freehold.

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

