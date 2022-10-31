WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $465K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, Oct. 29, lottery drawing.

Each ticket is worth $232,265.

The winning numbers were: 06, 23, 25, 30, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, 881 Main St., Sayreville; and,

Morris County: Shoprite of Lincoln Park, 60 Beaver Brook Rd., Lincoln Park.

