News

WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $465K

Jon Craig
ShopRite of Lincoln Park
ShopRite of Lincoln Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, Oct. 29, lottery drawing. 

Each ticket is worth $232,265. 

The winning numbers were: 06, 23, 25, 30, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, 881 Main St., Sayreville; and,
  • Morris County: Shoprite of Lincoln Park, 60 Beaver Brook Rd., Lincoln Park.

