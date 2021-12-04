WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $276K

A trio of lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, state officials said.

Each winning ticket is worth $91,929.

The winning numbers were: 06, 07, 08, 11, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Three retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: Jersey Bagel & Food Mart, 609 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville;

Jersey Bagel & Food Mart, 609 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville; Hudson County: Critel Associates, 465 Grand St., Jersey City; and,

Critel Associates, 465 Grand St., Jersey City; and, Ocean County: 7-Eleven #11043, 108 Lakeshore Way, Brick.

