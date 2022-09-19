WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $1.9M

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1.9 million jackpot from the Friday, September 16, drawing.

Each ticket is worth $953,593.

The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 12, 16, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County: Field Liquor, 1006 Route 46 West, Clifton; and,

Somerset County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 2 JFK Blvd., Somerset.

