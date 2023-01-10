Contact Us
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $197K

Jon Craig
Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $196,704 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday, Jan. 9. 

Each ticket is worth $65,568. 

The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauszers Food Store, 16-15 River Road, Fairlawn;
  • Essex County: Fresh Deli Market, 480 Park Ave., East Orange; and,
  • Union County: Ron’s Deli, 567 4th Ave., Elizabeth.

