WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $139K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $138,650 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each ticket from the Saturday, May 21, drawing is worth $69,325.

The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 22, 24, and 28 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County: Chill Fill 504 Inc., 504 Monmouth Rd., Clarksburg; and,

Ocean County: Route 88 Fuel LLC, 1441 Ocean Ave., Lakewood.

