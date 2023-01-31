WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,

The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County ($100,000): Sunoco, 6501 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township;

Atlantic Count ($50,000): Shore True Value Hardware, 515 New Rd., Somers Point;

Burlington County ($50,000): BJ’s Deli, 115 Creek Rd., Mount Laurel;

Camden County ($50,000): Froggies Discount Liquors, 1009 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn; and

Monmouth County ($50,000): Welsh Farms, 22 Wall St., West Long Branch.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing were: 01, 04, 12, 36, and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $653 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:59 pm.

