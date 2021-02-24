WINNERS: 7 NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home $110K

There were seven third-tier prizewinning lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, state officials said.

Two of those lucky tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $30,000 apiece.

The players matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 23 drawing were: 05, 07, 09, 20, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Ocean County ($30,000): Bay Avenue Farm, 93 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin;

Ocean County ($30,000): Corner Store, 1636 Route 72 W., Manahawkin;

Hudson County ($10,000): West New York Discount LLC, 6309 Park Ave., West New York;

Mercer County ($10,000): Wawa #8357, 1200 State Highway 33, Hamilton;

Monmouth County ($10,000): Kwik Shop, 38 New Brunswick Ave., Matawan;

Ocean County ($10,000): Krauszers, 660 Maple Ave., Brick; and,

Passaic County ($10,000): Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 p.m. when the Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $30 million.

