WINNERS: 5 NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

7-Eleven in Nutley
7-Eleven in Nutley Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There were five third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Nov. 1, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win $10,000 prizes. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Woodridge Wine and Liquor, 206 Hackensack St., Wood Ridge;
  • Burlington County: Jasmine’s Family Convenience Store, 1301 Hornberger Ave., Roebling;
  • Camden County: Sicklerville News, 521 Williamstown Rd., Sicklerville; and,
  • Essex County: 7-Eleven #21390, 38 Passaic Ave., Nutley.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Nov. 1, drawing were: 05, 09, 15, 16, and 17. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

