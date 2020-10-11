WINNERS: 4 NJ Lottery Players Split $506K Jackpot

Winning New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in four separate counties will split a half-million-dollar jackpot.

The tickets from Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing matched all five numbers drawn splitting to split the $506,004 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each winning ticket is worth $126,501, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 16, 22, 27, and 29 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The four retail outlets that sold he winning tickets each will receive a bonus check for $2,000.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold at these locations:

Bergen County : Mini Mart, 773 Palisade Ave. in Cliffside Park;

: Mini Mart, 773 Palisade Ave. in Cliffside Park; Essex County : Foodtown, 597 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove;

: Foodtown, 597 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove; Mercer County: 7-Eleven, 222 Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown; and

7-Eleven, 222 Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown; and Middlesex County: Rose’s Card & Gift, 1081 Inman Ave. in Edison

