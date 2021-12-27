Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: MUGSHOT: Man Accused Of Shooting Parents At NY Mansion On Christmas Held For Extradition In NJ
News

WINNERS: 3 Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Warwick Wines & Spirits
Warwick Wines & Spirits Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Christmas, officials said.

That match was good enough to win a $50,000 third-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Camden County: Warwick Wines & Spirits, 600 S. Warwick Rd., Suite 7, HiNella;
  • Essex County: Belleville Liquors, 736 Belleville Avenue., Belleville; and
  • Gloucester County: Pantry 1 Food Mart, 150 Kings Highway, Jefferson St., Mount Royal.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 25, drawing were: 27, 29, 45, 55, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Power Play was 3X

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Dec. 25, drawing were: 01, 15, 28, 48, and 51. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 26.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $416 million for Monday's drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.