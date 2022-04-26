Contact Us
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Quick Foods
Quick Foods Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Monday, April 25, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #18609, 1605 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee;
  • Camden County: Shop Rite #539, 1224 Blackwood-Clementon Road., Clementon; and
  • Middlesex County: Quick Foods, 234 Old Stage Road., East Brunswick.

The winning numbers for the Monday, April 25, drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 39, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $454 million for the Wednesday, April 27, drawing.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, April 25, drawing were: 14, 23, 29, 38, and 43. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 20.

