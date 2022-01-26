WINNERS: 3 NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

Three lucky Mega Millions players won $10,000 apiece, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Gloucester County: Plazma Liquor, 401 Buck Road in Glassboro;

Plazma Liquor, 401 Buck Road in Glassboro; Middlesex County: Future Gas Station LLC, 2720 US Highway 130 in North Brunswick; and,

Future Gas Station LLC, 2720 US Highway 130 in North Brunswick; and, Ocean County: Rite Aid #2529, 895 West Bay Ave. in Barnegat.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 25, drawing were: 03, 12, 38, 53, and 58. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.