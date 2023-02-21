Contact Us
WINNERS: 3 Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

Jon Craig
SAI Convenience
SAI Convenience Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, Feb. 17, Mega Millions Lottery drawing.

The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Cape May County: Acme #3824, 3428 Simpson Ave., Ocean City;
  • Essex County: SAI Convenience, 20 Franklin Ave., Nutley; and
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Feb. 17, drawing were: 02, 33, 38, 57 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 13 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

