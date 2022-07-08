WINNERS: 2 NJ Lottery Players Split Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Worth $523K

Two lucky New Jersey lottery tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, July 7, drawing.

The jackpot was worth $523,424.

Each winning ticket is worth $261,712.

The winning numbers were: 13, 24, 25, 33, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Gloucester County: One Stop Shoppe, 300 Parkville Station Road, Mantua; and,

Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant.

